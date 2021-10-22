Three Cops Among Four Injured In Clash In Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as four persons including three police personnel suffered injuries in the clash between police and BJP workers on the premises of Narasinghpur Police Station in Cuttack on Friday.

According to reports, BJP workers had gheraoed the police station over the alleged detention of three party members, Manoj Nayak, Ranjan Samantaray, and Lipaya Baliarsingh of Ratapat village under Badamba police limits, by the Narasinghpur Police.

In order to control the situation, the cops resorted to lathi-charge.

Following this, three police personnel and one protestor were injured in the scuffle between police and BJP workers.