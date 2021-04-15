Three Brown Sugar Peddlers Held In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Continuing the drive against narcotics smuggling, police seized 10 grams of brown sugar and arrested three peddlers in this connection here on Thursday.

The arrestees have been identified as Sitesh Patra of Balarampur under Satyabadi police limits, Rabin Das and Umakanta Mallick of Baulapokhari village.

Reportedly, the cops conducted a raid while the accused persons were heading towards Bhadrak from Jaleswar. The cops also seized contraband and incriminating substances from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.