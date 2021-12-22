Three Books Unveiled By Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released three books, namely Sishu Prativa a painting album by children, Ploughing the Mirage written by Ipsita Dash and ‘Vivid Quills- A Tale of 100 Tails’-a Coffee Table Book on Birds.

Sishu Prativa is an album containing best-adjudged paintings of the children in the painting competition conducted at the district level in 30 districts as well as at state capital Bhubaneswar by Odisha State Council for Child Welfare.

The purpose of making the Album is to preserve the beautiful paintings done by general as well as specially-abled children of Odisha.

Published by Har Anand Publications, Ploughing the Mirage is a fiction that revolves around a 22-year-old Indian young lady who moves to London and lives there alone bracing the unknown.

She has, through a young adult’s lens, brought out ably the unrelenting fear of living alone and bracing the unknown and her ceaseless attempts at constructing an identity through her book ‘Ploughing the Mirage’.

Ipsita Dash grew up in Berhampur Odisha. She has studied Architecture from the College of Engineering & Technology. Ploughing the Mirage is her maiden book.

Coffee Table Book Vivid Quills – A Tale of 100 Tails has been published by Paradeep Phosphates Limited.

The book gives a glimpse into a stunning collection of several beautiful species of native and migratory birds that are found strolling around in the PPL plant campus, Paradeep.

Young Freelance Film Maker and Wildlife Conservationist Mr. Saswat Pati has compiled this Book and made it a Bird Lover’s delight.