Three Blasts Rock Afghanistan; 4 Killed, 18 Injured

Kabul: Three blasts occurred in Afghanistan on Thursday, killing several persons and injuring scores of people.

The first blast occurred in Kabul, where two children were slightly wounded, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The second blast hit the mosque of Seh Dokan in Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of Balkh province, Tolo News reported.

According to the initial figures presented by Ghousuddin Anwari, head of the Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi District Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif, 5 people were killed and 65 have been injured in that blast.

The number of casualties is high in Mazar-e-Sharif, according to TOLOnews citing an eyewitness.