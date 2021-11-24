Three BJP Workers Detained For Egg Hurling, Black Flag Protest In Puri

Puri: Egg hurling on political leaders’ convoy in Odisha has become the most cunning way for opposition parties to showcase their agitation against the state government.

This time, Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik has become one of the targets of opposition BJP for the ongoing probe into the sensational murder case of a lady teacher Mamita Meher.

While the Odisha CM was returning to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday after attending the grant event of the foundation laying ceremony of the Puri Heritage Corridor project, eggs were hurled at his carcade near Hospital Chhak in Puri despite tight security arrangements.

Reportedly, two members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, lobbed eggs on CM’s convoy, demanding the ouster of the minister of state for home, Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, prime accused of the Mamita Meher murder case.

Breaching tight security, the BJYM workers hurled eggs on the CM’s convoy, leaving the police embarrassed.

Meanwhile, police have detained Puri district BJP Yuva Morcha president, Jayant Das, and the other two BJYM members for such a menace.

Following this, hundreds of BJP workers gheraoed Kumbharpara Police Station protesting over the detention of the party workers.

Supporting such nuisance proudly, Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha president Irasis Acharya said, “Eggs were pelted by us. Black flags were also waived by us. Wherever the CM goes, BJP Yuva Morcha will oppose. If minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is not ousted, the protest will continue like this.”

On other hand, condemning such an act of BJP workers, Odisha Congress Chief, Niranjan Patnaik said, “Egg attacks reflect public outrage, but such actions are wrong. Hurling eggs, tomatoes won’t resolve problems. Hence minister should stay away from the Mamita Murder probe, and the investigation should be impartial.”