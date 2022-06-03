Three BJD candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, and Dr Sasmit Patra were on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

Returning Officer Bishnu Prasad Mishra announced the election of the three BJD candidates as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon.

Due to a lack of numbers in the Assembly, neither Congress nor BJP fielded a candidate for the election to the Upper House of the Parliament.

After the announcement, the three winning candidates of BJD received certificates from Returning Officer.

For the first time, Manas Mangraj and Sulata Deo have been elected to the Rajya Sabha while Dr Sasmit Patra was nominated to Rajya Sabha for the second time. They all have thanked Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik for the opportunity to place Odisha’s concern in Parliament.