Three Bikers Injured After Being Hit By Train In Rajgangpur

Sundargarh: As many as three bikers were injured after being hit by Duronto Express near Rajgangpur railway station on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the trio was trying to sneak past the manned railway crossing near the station. Suddenly a scheduled train hit them, leaving the trio critically injured.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

On being informed, police reached the spot, took cognition into the matter, and started an investigation in this regard.