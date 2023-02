Three Arrested With Seizure Of 300 Gram Brown Sugar In Balasore

Balasore: Three people, including a woman, were arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from their possession in Balasore district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car in Jaleswar area and seized 302 gm of brown sugar from it, Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said, adding the arrested persons hail from neighbouring West Bengal.

Further investigation is underway, she added.