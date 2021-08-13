Three Arrested With 20kg Of Opium In State Capital

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have arrested three persons along with a huge cache of opium in the state capital, Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the officials conducted a raid and seized around 20Kg of opium from the accused hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, today brown sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore was seized from Odisha’s Khurda and three-drug peddlers were arrested in these connections.

It seems Odisha has turned into a new destination for the drug mafias with rampant trade of illegal narcotics like Brown Sugar spreading its tentacles across several districts of the State.