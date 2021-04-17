Three Arrested In Connection With Gangster Hyder’s Escape From SCB

Cuttack: In yet another development in the case pertaining to the escape of gangster Sk Hyder from Cuttack SCBMCH, Mangalabag Police today arrested three persons including a woman in this connection.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh informed about the arrest of three persons found to be allegedly involved in the escape of gangster Hyder.

Gangster Sheikh Hyder, who had earlier escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) Cuttack and was arrested from Telangana, tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

According to reports, Hyder had undergone RT-PCR test and his report has come out positive. He has been kept in isolation.

Hyder’s remand has also been put on hold for the time being, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh expressed.

The gangster was scheduled to be taken on a seven-day remand by the Twin City Commissionerate Police on the basis of a case that has been registered at Mangalabag police station, Singh further said.

Once his isolation period gets over, the Mangalabag police will apply for Hyder’s remand again by informing the court about his status.