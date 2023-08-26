Three Arrested For ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ Job Fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today arrested three cyber fraudsters in connection with a job fraud in the name of Odisha government’s ‘Mo school Abhiyan’.

The accused have been identified as Amar Samal, Madan Naag and Raigulu Patra, said a release issued by Commissionerate Police. They have been arrested from Bharatpur area of the city, said police.

Madan and Amar belong to Bhubaneswar while Raigulu is a resident of Ganjam, stated the release.

They cheated job aspirants to the tune of Rs.40 lakhs by giving them fake assurance of Job in School and Mass Education department, police said.

The accused had created a fake website i.e. www.moschool.online in the name of “Mo School Abhiyan” and all it’s contents has been copied from the original website of “Mo School Abhiyan” (www.moschool.in).

They also used official logo of Government of Odisha on each of its web page without proper government approval or authorization. They are also spreading false and baseless information about the recruitment of candidates in “Mo School Abhiyan” and had cheated the candidates to the tune of Rs.40 lakhs, stated the release.

Police seized 13 mobile phones, two Laptops, a Desktop with CPU, voter ID, PAN Card and AADHAAR card, cash of Rs.2 lakh , Seals of different Govt. Establishments & NGOs, bank passbook, debit Cards.