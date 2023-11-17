Three arrested for attempting to derail train in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Three persons from Odisha were arrested for attempting to derail a train near Nanjangud in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

The accused have been identified as Somay Marandi, Bhajanu Murmu and Dasamath Marandi. All the three accused hail from Odisha and work in paper mills in Nanjanagudu.

According to sources, the accused reportedly placed a wooden log and steel sleeper on the railway track between Nanjangudu and Kadakola railway stations.

On Sunday, the express train was coming from Champarajnagar to Mysore on the same track. Fortunately the loco pilot of the train noticed the obstacle in time and applied brakes and saved thousands of lives.

Upon receiving information, officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway police reached the spot and launched an investigation.