Three Army Jawans Die After Slipping Into Deep Gorge Along LoC In Kashmir

New Delhi: Three soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), died after they slipped into a deep gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the JCO and two other rank soldiers were on a routine patrol in Macchil sector.

“During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

The officials have been identified as personnel of 14th Battalion of the Dogra Regiment.

Their mortal remains have been retrieved, the officials said.