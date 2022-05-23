Three Apprehended
Three Apprehended For Attacking Tourists At Nandankanan

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh inside Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the visitors had bought tickets to visit the safaris in the zoo, they were not allotted vehicles even after three hours of wait.

Later, instead of addressing the issue, the zoo employees allegedly manhandled the tourists. The employees also called some locals who thrashed the tourists with the steel rods installed near the safari counter.

Following this, the tourists filed a complaint with the Nandankanan Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police have initiated a probe in this regard and arrested three persons in this connection. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

