Three Among Pakistani Woman Held For Entering India Without Valid Papers

New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have arrested three persons including a woman from Pakistan for allegedly entering the country without valid documents.

The arrested woman has been identified as Khadija Noor (24), a native of Faislabad in Pakistan, said Sitamarhi SP Harkishore Rai on Tuesday.

The woman along with two men from Nepal and India were arrested from Bitthamore border out post falling under Bihar’s Sitamarhi district when they were entering Indian Territory from Nepal without valid documents.

All the three were detained from the SSB’s border out post last evening.

When Khadija failed to give convincing enough reply for not carrying a valid visa, SSB handed over the three to the nearby Sursand police station for questioning.

Further investigation in this connection is underway, said sources.