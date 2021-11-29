Thrashed & Humiliated By Retd. Lecturer, College Student Tries To End Life In Sambalpur

Jamankira: A student of B.R.G.(Junior) College in Sambalpur’s Bhojpur area consumed poison after being thrashed mercilessly by a retired lecturer of the institution on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place on the college premises when the victim student, identified as Sajan Barik was present with other students in a classroom.

The retired lecturer, identified as Prashant Nayak dragged him out of the classroom and thrashed him ruthlessly for allegedly failing to repay a debt.

Sajan had borrowed Rs 10,000 at an interest of Rs 1,300 per month. As he did not pay the interest amount to Nayak after one month, the latter got enraged and thrashed him mercilessly on the college campus today, sources said.

Following this, the student could not bear the humiliation and turned critical during a bid to end his life by consuming poison.

While the student has been admitted to a hospital and battling for life, a complaint has been lodged with the Kuchinda police station against the retired lecturer.

More details are awaited.