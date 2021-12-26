Thousands Of Flights Canceled Globally As Omicron Hits Christmas Weekend Travel

New York: As the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday travel headaches to millions, at least 5,700 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed.

According to a tracking website, Flightaware.com, more than 2,500 flights were scrubbed around the globe on Christmas Day, including more than 870 originating from or headed to US airports, with some 4,200 delays as of 1430 GMT.

On Friday, there were around 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays, while Sunday cancellations have already topped 800.

“Help @united flight cancelled again. I want to get home for Christmas,” one exasperated traveler from the US state of Vermont tweeted to the airline early Saturday.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement Friday.