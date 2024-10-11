Kalahandi: Thousands of animals were sacrificed at Bhawanipatna in the Kalahandi district of Odisha during the celebrated Chhatar Jatra of Goddess Manikeswari.

This age-old tradition, integral to the Durga Puja festivities, involved public animal sacrifices. Witnesses observed numerous animals being slaughtered on the streets as the procession commenced.

Post 4 am, the ‘Vijay Chhatar’ of Goddess Manikeswari emerged from Jenakhol on the city’s periphery. Following a secretive midnight puja at Jenakhol, the Vijay Chhatar was returned to the Chhattar temple.

The procession is expected to arrive at the Maa Manikeshwari Temple in the Royal Palace by 12:00 noon. Devotees have released two pigeons, one black and one white, atop the roof, representing peace and unity.

Countless devotees from within and beyond the district have assembled to partake in the renowned spiritual fair. Fifteen platoons of police have been stationed to ensure public order. The local authorities have been vigilant in upholding public order, advocating for tranquillity throughout the celebration.

