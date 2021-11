Thousands Join Anti-Vaccine Protest In Australia

Canberra: Thousands of citizens of Australia on Sunday hold protests against mandatory vaccination.

Adelaide in the state of South Australia and the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland also saw the start of anti mandatory vaccination demonstrations on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, massive anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protests took place in Melbourne, in the state of Victoria, and Darwin, in Australia’s Northern Territory, where protests got violent and seven people were arrested.

People could be heard chanting phrases like “free Victoria” and “sack Dan Andrews” in Melbourne as they marched towards the Parliament House to rally against mandatory vaccination and a proposed COVID-19 pandemic bill, which would see COVID-19 rules remain in action during other global pandemics.

As of Sunday, Australia’s total number of active coronavirus cases stands at over 19,000 with the majority of infected in Victoria. Over 80% of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated nationwide.