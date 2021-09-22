Seamer Natarajan Tests Covid-19 +ve, DC-SRH Tie To Go Ahead As Scheduled: BCCI

Dubai: After Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19, the team management has decided to keep him in isolation himself from the rest of the squad and SRH were set to resume their 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Delhi Capitals this evening.

The BCCI said in its statement that the match will go ahead as scheduled at the Dubai International Stadium as the other players have returned negative tests.

Meanwhile, Natarajan is asymptomatic and an IPL media advisory issued on Wednesday said that the medical team has identified the below-mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar – Player; 2. Vijay Kumar – Team Manager; 3. Shyam Sundar J – Physiotherapist; 4. Anjana Vannan – Doctor; 5. Tushar Khedkar – Logistics Manager; 6. Periyasamy Ganesan – Net Bowler.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5am local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” the statement added.