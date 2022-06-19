Those Who Are Indulging In Violence Will Be Barred From Joining Armed Forces

New Delhi: The military on Sunday said that those who are indulging in violence in the name of protests will be barred from joining the armed forces.

It was announced during a tri-service addressed today to clear doubts and concerns regarding the Agnipath scheme.

Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lieutenant General Anil Puri said that the Agniveers will have to give a certificate that they were not part of protest or vandalism.

In a defence tri-service briefing, Army, Navy and Air Force officials explained the details regarding the newly introduced military recruitment scheme Agnipath.

The official also said the Centre did not give concessions in the Agnipath scheme because of violent protests and those were already in the works. He added that Agnipath planners did not anticipate the protests because the armed forces stand for discipline and only disciplined applicants join the forces.

“The announcements regarding the reservations for Agniveers announced by the different ministries and departments were pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson that happened after the Agnipath scheme announcement,” Lt General Anil Puri said, amid protests against the scheme.

“There could have been no better time to implement the Agnipath scheme. This was the least painful time [to make the switch,” he added.