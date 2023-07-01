This Year Shravan Maas Is Special And Rare, Know Why

New Delhi: The holy month of Sawan, also known as Sravana or Shravan, is just around the corner, and Hindus are gearing up to mark this special occasion. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival of Shrawan Maas (month) holds great significance for Hindus, especially Shiva devotees. It is a time of spiritual devotion, fasting, and celebration for millions of Hindus across India and other parts of the world. Usually, Sawan falls in the months of July and August, around the time of the arrival of the monsoon season in India. The rain is believed to be Lord Shiva’s blessing and a symbol of the renewal of life.

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 4 and extend until August 31. It will be a 59-day duration, and there will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars instead of the usual four seen annually.

Why Is This Year’s Sawan Considered Special? What Rare Event Is Happening After 19 Years?

This year, Sawan holds a unique significance due to a rare event – the Shrawan festivities will span 59 days. This has generated great excitement among Hindus. The extraordinary length of 59 days adds level of auspiciousness to this year’s Sawan. It is an infrequent occurrence that takes place after a gap of 19 years. As per astrological calculations and the Hindu calendar, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has contributed to the extended length of the Sawan month this year.

Sawan Or Shravan Somwar Dates:

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates:

July 4, 2023, Tuesday – Shravan Begins

July 10, 2023, Monday – First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 17, 2023, Monday – Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 18, 2023, Tuesday – Shravan Adhika Maas Begins

July 24, 2023, Monday – Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 31, 2023, Monday – Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 7, 2023, Monday – Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 14, 2023, Monday – Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2023, Wednesday – Shravan Adhika Maas Ends

August 21, 2023, Monday – Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 28, 2023, Monday – Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 31, 2023, Thursday – Shravan Ends