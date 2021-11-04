This Year Celebrate An Eco Friendly Diwali: Here’s How

New Delhi: Diwali is all about lights, hanging out with friends and family, exchanging sweets with each other, etc. However, past few years, this auspicious day has also turned out to be a colossal brunt of standard living norms.

As the celebrations spring into full glory, we hustle into shopping, spending, and wasting more than we normally would. The harmful particulate matter in the air shoots up to traffic jam-packed on the road honking away to eternity, people carrying Diwali Gifts, plastic and food waste increased to exponential levels and strewn across the streets.

Rather than goodness prevailing, there are signs of distress and angst on the things that we value – people, animals, and the environment. Here is a list of various ways by which you can help celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali this season:

Natural rangoli

Earlier, rangoli used to be a way of sharing foods with insects and birds. This tradition is still alive in the Southern part of India where Kolam is made with rice paste or rice flour to offer some foods to the birds and ants. So, you can also opt for this idea to avoid artificial colours for rangoli. For colouring, use kumkum, turmeric, coffee powder and flowers.

Eco-friendly home décor

If you are planning to paint your house, then use eco-friendly colours as they don’t contain any harmful chemicals. And try to use DIY hacks for home décor to recycle old stuff.

For your furry friends

If you have pets in your house, then request your neighbours to not use crackers this Diwali. And always try to provide a shelter for the stray dogs to keep them protected from the Diwali evening when everyone will burst crackers.

Gift boxes

Ditch normal plastic bags or boxes for packing sweets or gifts and instead go for the eco-friendly Diwali gift boxes. You can search online for these to save the planet.

No crackers

Say NO to crackers this Diwali and celebrate it in a calmer way by lighting sky lanterns on your terrace on any open space. This will be enough to enjoy this Diwali without any noise pollution.