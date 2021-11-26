This Winter Keep Yourself Warm With Garlic Soup

New Delhi: This Garlic Soup will give you an ideal comfort that warm you up to the core. It is a super easy yet delicious soup that can be prepared with a handful of ingredients like garlic, onion, potato, fresh cream, cumin seeds, oregano, chilli flakes, and salt. You can add some croutons to the soup to add some extra flavours to it. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients of Garlic Soup

2 Servings

8 cloves garlic

1 potato

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

2 tablespoon virgin olive oil

1 onion

1/2 cup fresh cream

1 teaspoon oregano

salt as required

Direction

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Now add chopped onions and fry them for a minute. Add roughly chopped garlic and saute them for one minute more.

2. Now add chopped potatoes along with 1-2 cups of water. Add salt as per taste, cover the pot with a lid and let the ingredients cook for 15-20 minutes.

3. Now add fresh cream to the soup and mix it well with the ingredients. Cook for two minutes and turn off the flame.

Now use an immersion blender to blend the ingredients or let it cook down and blend it in a blender jar.

5. Take out the smooth blended soup in the pot. Now add water as taste and adjust the consistency.

6. Pour the soup into a bowl, garnish with oregano, chilli flakes and serve.