This US College To Offer Pornography Classes For Both Students & Teachers

New York: Though watching porn is considered taboo in many countries, a US college has offered a course to students on ‘hardcore’ pornography.

In its course, the Westminster College in the US city of Utah said that students will sit down with their lecturers and watch porn movies together. The porn class will be offered during the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to media reports, the college is offering this course for the first time. The course falls under the ‘Film 3000’ programme and carries three credits.

The aim of the course is for students and teachers to discuss the sexualisation of race, class, gender and as an experimental, radical art form.

The college management believes this pornography course will help students decide if they wish to engage in a serious investigation of controversial subjects.

However, college authorities have also faced criticism from some quarters who alleged that viewing pornography together as a class is “absolutely disgusting”.