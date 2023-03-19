This Summer, Try Home-Made Ice Cream Cake For A Sweet Treat

Are you having a party coming up this summer and you are in a dire need of a showstopping dessert, then your only resort could be an ice cream cake.

An ice cream cake is a perfect addition to a warm summer, and this recipe makes an otherwise intimidating dessert, especially when you want to cool off with a sweet treat.

Making an ice cream cake at home from scratch may seem daunting, but rather it’s a fun and delicious way to impress your guests. With a little patience & some basic ingredients, your delicious ice cream cake is ready. And, here comes the best part! it’s customisable for any taste. Use a store-bought ice cream or make your own to create new and exciting flavour combinations that are tailored to the occasion.

Follow these simple steps, and you will have a homemade ice cream cake that is sure to be a hit. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get going.

Ingredients:

For the cake base:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the ice cream layer:

500 gm of your favourite ice cream

½ cup hot fudge sauce

Whipped cream, for topping

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 9-inch springform pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the milk, and mix until well combined.

Stir in the vanilla extract.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface with a spatula.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.

Let the cake cool completely before removing it from the pan.

To assemble the ice cream cake, soften the ice cream by leaving it at room temperature for 10-15 minutes.

Cut the cake into two layers horizontally.

Spread the hot fudge sauce over the bottom cake layer.

Spoon the softened ice cream over the fudge sauce and spread it evenly with a spatula.

Place the top cake layer over the ice cream layer and press down gently.

Cover the cake with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 2 hours or until the ice cream is firm.

Once the cake is frozen, remove it from the pan and place it on a serving plate.

Decorate the cake with whipped cream and any other toppings you like, such as sprinkles, chocolate chips, or fresh fruit.

After all these, your homemade ice cream cake is ready to serve. You can keep any leftovers in the freezer, covered with plastic wrap or aluminium foil, and relish them later.