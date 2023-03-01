‘This One Took Some Time’, Says Suniel Shetty As He Begins Shoot With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal

New Delhi: Actor Sunil Shetty on Wednesday shared an update about his upcoming film ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Shetty took to his LinkedIn blog and informed his fans that he has finally kickstarted the shoot of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ with his OG co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

He wrote, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question!”

The cast has reportedly shot for the teaser of the upcoming film in Mumbai.