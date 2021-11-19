This MP district will sell alcohol to only fully vaccinated

Khandwa: The District Excise Officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa issued an order Wednesday directing liquor stores to sell alcohol only to those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The circular comes amid increasing Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. The order aims to encourage people to get vaccinated under the nationwide vaccination campaign.

The district administration had earlier instructed all liquor stores in Khandwa to sell alcohol only to those fully vaccinated against the virus.

“According to the instructions given in the meeting called by the district administration Khandwa, at present every citizen has to be vaccinated under the mega vaccination campaign being run for the prevention of coronavirus infection in the district. For this it is directed that the sale of liquor from all the 55 country and 19 foreign liquor shops operating in the district should be done only to those persons/consumers who have got both the doses of the vaccine,” the order read.