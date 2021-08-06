This Monsoon, Keep Infection At Bay; Here’s How

New Delhi: Monsoon might help bring the mercury down but it releases a whole set of infections, considering the fact that the rainy season provides the breeding ground for mosquitoes, germs and bacteria, which in turn gives rise to diseases. Thus, it is important to make healthier food choices besides maintaining good personal hygiene and taking precautionary steps, including keeping the surroundings clean to avoid insect bites. Eating a healthy diet will help keep your immune system in tip-top shape and prevent falling ill. Here are five home remedies to boost your immunity and help you enjoy a healthier monsoon.

Turmeric

One of the most powerful foods that are packed with antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is probably India’s favourite spice not just during monsoon but throughout the year. It enhances the immune system and helps prevent various health issues.

Ginger

Ginger is another potent spice that is very popular and loved by almost everyone due to its flavour. Widely used for culinary and medicinal purposes, it is packed with essential nutrients that boost your immunity and contribute to good digestion and overall health.

Cinnamon

Another amazing immune-boosting spice, cinnamon has a host of health benefits. It can cure a sore throat, cold, and cough that is common during the monsoon season. Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants and is high in a substance called cinnamaldehyde, which is responsible for most of the health benefits. Cinnamon also improves the absorption of nutrients from the foods, making it a great ingredient for weight loss.

Pepper

Besides enhancing the taste of dishes, spice is well-known for boosting immunity and digestion. Pepper has many health benefits, particularly in controlling the bacterial growth in the intestinal tract.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is another wonder spice that has a host of benefits, ranging from lowering bad cholesterol to supporting weight loss. It is packed with antioxidants and other essential nutrients that are so good for the body. The antioxidants in fenugreek or Methi help boost your immune system and thus can keep infections at bay.