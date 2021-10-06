This Mahalaya Make Delicious Rajbhog
New Delhi: Rajbhog is an authentic Bengali sweet which is often made during festivals and special occasions. Made with cottage cheese (chena) and a mix of crushed dry fruits and saffron, this delightful recipe is very similar to Rasgulla.
INGREDIENTS
For paneer balls:
- 1½ litre milk (cow)
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp Rava / semolina / suji
- pinch saffron food colour
- pinch cardamom powder
- 2 tbsp crushed dry fruits (cashew, pistachios, almonds)
For sugar syrup:
- 1½ cup sugar
- 8 cup water
- 2 tbsp saffron / Kesar water
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, knead fresh paneer till it turns out smooth texture without any grains of milk.
- Now add a tbsp of suji, pinch saffron food colour and pinch cardamom powder.
- Knead further for 5 more minutes or until a soft dough is formed.
- Pinch a small ball sized ball and flatten it.
- Place ½ tsp crushed dry fruit in the centre.
- Get the edges together, and make a round ball without any cracks. keep aside.
- Sugar syrup recipe:
- Firstly, in a deep vessel take 1½ cup of sugar.
- Furthermore, add 8 cups of water and 2 tbsp saffron.
- Boil the syrup for 10 minutes on medium flame.
- After that, drop the prepared paneer balls into boiling sugar syrup.
- Cover and boil for 15 minutes. the paneer balls will have doubled in size.
- Furthermore, keep it aside till it cools completely and then refrigerate.
- Finally, serve rajbhog / kesar rasgulla chilled or at room temperature garnished with few saffron strands.