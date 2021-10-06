Delicious Rajbhog
Lifestyle & CultureFood

This Mahalaya Make Delicious Rajbhog

By PragativadiNews
0 6

New Delhi: Rajbhog is an authentic Bengali sweet which is often made during festivals and special occasions. Made with cottage cheese (chena) and a mix of crushed dry fruits and saffron, this delightful recipe is very similar to Rasgulla.

INGREDIENTS

For paneer balls:

  • 1½ litre milk (cow)
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp Rava / semolina / suji
  • pinch saffron food colour
  • pinch cardamom powder
  • 2 tbsp crushed dry fruits (cashew, pistachios, almonds)

For sugar syrup:

  • 1½ cup sugar
  • 8 cup water
  • 2 tbsp  saffron / Kesar water

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, knead fresh paneer till it turns out smooth texture without any grains of milk.
  2. Now add a tbsp of suji, pinch saffron food colour and pinch cardamom powder.
  3. Knead further for 5 more minutes or until a soft dough is formed.
  4. Pinch a small ball sized ball and flatten it.
  5. Place ½ tsp crushed dry fruit in the centre.
  6. Get the edges together, and make a round ball without any cracks. keep aside.
  7. Sugar syrup recipe:
  8. Firstly, in a deep vessel take 1½ cup of sugar.
  9. Furthermore, add 8 cups of water and 2 tbsp saffron.
  10. Boil the syrup for 10 minutes on medium flame.
  11. After that, drop the prepared paneer balls into boiling sugar syrup.
  12. Cover and boil for 15 minutes. the paneer balls will have doubled in size.
  13. Furthermore, keep it aside till it cools completely and then refrigerate.
  14. Finally, serve rajbhog / kesar rasgulla chilled or at room temperature garnished with few saffron strands.
PragativadiNews 7546 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 + nine =

Breaking