This Mahalaya Make Delicious Rajbhog

New Delhi: Rajbhog is an authentic Bengali sweet which is often made during festivals and special occasions. Made with cottage cheese (chena) and a mix of crushed dry fruits and saffron, this delightful recipe is very similar to Rasgulla.

INGREDIENTS

For paneer balls:

1½ litre milk (cow)

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Rava / semolina / suji

pinch saffron food colour

pinch cardamom powder

2 tbsp crushed dry fruits (cashew, pistachios, almonds)

For sugar syrup:

1½ cup sugar

8 cup water

2 tbsp saffron / Kesar water

INSTRUCTIONS