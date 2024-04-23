“This is the biggest set I have made in my life.” Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali while speaking about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!

The most anticipated series of the year from visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has captivated everyone ever since its announcement while the recently released trailer offered a spectacular glimpse into the world in which every frame is steeped in intrigue, passion, and drama. With Heeramandi, SLB is going to set a benchmark on the global stage proving himself the best director who can tell Indian stories in the most Indian way. As the world will witness the biggest phenomenon of the OTT world with the arrival of Heeramandi, it’s also the biggest marvel SLB is about to add to his celebrated filmography.

In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen sharing interesting anecdotes about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He said, “Because I have always wanted to be lost. This is the biggest set I have made in my life. Because it’s really that walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. I would never be able to push as a child which I thought it was. So I feel I have started enjoying and understanding more and more as my filmmaking has progressed. I have started enjoying creating walls at a distance and further and further. But I never want to dictate. I feel I have set it. The audience will find what they want to see. A lot of times people have criticised that we have so much to see that for the first time, we miss the essence of the scene.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series that is scheduled to launch across 190 countries on Netflix on 1st May.