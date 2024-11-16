New Delhi: At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed the 21st century as India’s century, urging citizens to strive for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

This ambitious vision aligns with the centenary of India’s independence, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s journey.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted India’s resilience and achievements across various domains. He reflected on the country’s robust democratic framework, which has withstood numerous challenges since independence. “When the British left India, many believed the country would disintegrate. During the Emergency, it was assumed that the suppression of democracy would become permanent. However, the people of India rose up and defended democracy,” he stated.

PM Modi also praised India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the nation’s ability to overcome adversity and extend support globally through vaccine supplies. “When the pandemic hit, the world thought India would prove to be a laggard. However, the resilience of Indian citizens proved them wrong,” he remarked.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, the Prime Minister noted the significant improvements in national security. “There was a time when terrorism made Indians feel unsafe. Today, terrorists are the ones who feel insecure, even in their own homes,” he asserted, crediting this shift to decisive government actions.

PM Modi underscored the government’s commitment to inclusive development, steering clear of vote-bank politics. “We are going by the mantra of ‘progress of the people, progress by the people, progress for the people’. Our aim is to make a new India. Make India a Viksit Bharat,” he declared.

Highlighting economic reforms, he spoke about the unique model adopted by his administration, focusing on substantial public investment and development projects designed to restore dignity to citizens. “Our government has provided citizens with a unique combination of employment from investment and dignity from development,” he noted.