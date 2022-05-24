This Is How Nikhat Zareen Responded To Neeraj Chopra’s Congratulatory Message

New Delhi: Nikhat Zareen is a powerhouse performer inside a boxing ring and she is displaying the same spunk and spontaneity while giving interviews as well as reacting to social media messages after her fabulous win the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

Hailing her performance, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra took to twitter to send her a congratulatory message in his own style.

“Many congratulations World Champion, @nikhat_zareen! Istanbul mei lath gaad diya,” the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist wrote.

Nikhat responded to the message in her own style and wrote, “Thank you so much Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1. Ha gaad ke wapas aan ki sochi thi.”

Thank you so much Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Ha gaad ke wapas aan ki sochi thi😅🥇✌🏻 https://t.co/a9ifJ3UK5Y — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 23, 2022

Both Neeraj and Nikhat will be expected to bring home more glory if they participate in the Commonwealth Games this year and the postponed Asian Games next year.