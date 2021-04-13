This Gudi Padwa Try Kesari Bhat Recipe
New Delhi: Kesari Bhat is a popular Gudi Padwa recipe and is even made in Karnataka for Ugadi. it is known as Sheera in Marathi, Rava Kesari in Telgu, sooji Halwa in the north, and sooji Rava Kesri In Tamil Nadu.
It might be cooked with pineapple or Banana, mango, rice. The classical ingredients used for its preparation are semolina, sugar, ghee, water, and milk. Here’s how you can make it:
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tbsp + ¼ cup ghee / clarified butter
- 10 cashews / Kaju (halves)
- 1 tbsp raisins / kishmish / dry grapes
- ½ cup Bombay Rava / sooji / semolina (fine)
- 1 cup water
- ¾ cup sugar (add ½-1 cup depending on your choice)
- 2 tbsp saffron water / Kesari
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, heat 2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter and roast 10 cashews, 1 tbsp raisins on low flame.
- Once the cashews turn golden brown, keep aside.
- Now in the same ghee roast ½ cup Bombay Rava. use fine / coarse variety rava.
- Roast on low flame for 5 minutes or till it turns aromatic. keep aside.
- In a large Kadai boil 1 cup of water.
- Keeping the flame on low, add in ½ cup roasted Bombay Rava.
- Stir continuously till the Rava absorbs water and no lumps are formed.
- Further, add ¾ cup sugar (add ½-1 cup depending on the sweetness you prefer).
- Keeping the flame on low, stir well till the sugar dissolves.
- Furthermore, add 2 tbsp saffron water or Kesari food colour. (soak few threads of saffron in 2 tbsp of warm water for 15 minutes)
- Also and ¼ cup ghee and stir continuously.
- Make sure the mixture is combined well and no lumps are present.
- Cover and simmer for 2 minutes or till Rava gets cooked well completely.
- Additionally add roasted cashews, raisins, and ¼ tsp cardamom powder.
- Mix well till the Rava Kesari separates from the pan.
- Finally, serve Rava Kesari / Kesari Bhat as a dessert.