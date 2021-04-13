This Gudi Padwa Try Kesari Bhat Recipe

New Delhi: Kesari Bhat is a popular Gudi Padwa recipe and is even made in Karnataka for Ugadi. it is known as Sheera in Marathi, Rava Kesari in Telgu, sooji Halwa in the north, and sooji Rava Kesri In Tamil Nadu.

It might be cooked with pineapple or Banana, mango, rice. The classical ingredients used for its preparation are semolina, sugar, ghee, water, and milk. Here’s how you can make it:

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp + ¼ cup ghee / clarified butter

10 cashews / Kaju (halves)

1 tbsp raisins / kishmish / dry grapes

½ cup Bombay Rava / sooji / semolina (fine)

1 cup water

¾ cup sugar (add ½-1 cup depending on your choice)

2 tbsp saffron water / Kesari

¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder

INSTRUCTIONS