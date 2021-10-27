This Diwali Keep Your Pets Stress-Free! Here’s How

New Delhi: Festive seasons are the most stressful times of the year for animals. Firecrackers with their light and sound properties can be really anguishing for pets beyond our imagination, to say the least. Here are some tips that may help your pet.

1) As the festivities near, start getting your pets used to the sound of firecrackers by playing pre-recorded sounds of fireworks. Begin slow.

2) Your pet reciprocates your emotions, so it’s important for you to stay calm. Your stress will have your pet stressing out as well, so stay calm!

3) Minimise the exterior sound by closing doors and windows. You can also distract your pet by playing music or running a white noise machine. Depending on your pet’s tolerance, considering soundproofing a room is a great idea, too.

4) While you may be on a holiday, ensure you stick to your pet’s routine (if not yours!). This will help maintain the normalcy of every day for your pet.

5) Draw the curtains. Flashing lights from firecrackers could also cause your pet anxiety.

6) Find ways to distract your pet — puzzles or a fun, time-consuming activity could help take your pet’s mind off the light and loud noises.