This Day Would Be Written In Golden Letters In The History Of New India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: After attending the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that this day would be written in golden letters in the history of new India

The Union Minister congratulated the people of the country for participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Pradhan tweeted that the inauguration of the new Parliament House by the Prime Minister is a glorious moment for everyone. “This temple of democracy, a symbol of our culture, capability and determination, will inspire us all to walk the path of duty and take the country to new heights with public participation,” he said.

“A moment that will be cherished forever! It was a privilege to witness the unfolding of a new dawn in our parliamentary democracy under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The new Parliament building reflects the resolve and spirit of a new and rising India,” said Pradhan.

A moment that will be cherished forever! It was a privilege to witness the unfolding of a new dawn in our parliamentary democracy under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. The #NewParliamentBuilding reflects the resolve and spirit of a new and rising India.… pic.twitter.com/J19anYldyo — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 28, 2023

The new Parliament House is a unique example of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

A glimpse of the glorious cultural heritage of Odisha in the temple of democracy. Reflecting energy, prowess and dynamism, this Odia artwork inspired by the wheel of the Konark Sun Temple is a reflection of the splendor of India, tweeted the Union Minister.