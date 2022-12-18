This Christmas Make Handmade Cards With Easy, DIY Tips

New Delhi: One of the most affordable gifts you can give to a loved one this Christmas is a handmade card. To create cards one should have some simple things like Cardstock papers, Pompom, Ribbon, Washable finger paints, Black marker, Paint Brush, Scissor, Glue, Felt sheets, Buttons.

This above-mentioned card can be made in seconds with some decorative ornaments on the top.

You’ll have a lot of fun while creating this handmade card. First, take a plain card, then add decorative paper to your card. After this, cut six to ten same-size circles out of tissue or paper and fold each in half. And that’s it stick all of them on the top, and lastly, add a red ribbon on the top of the ornament.

It’s very easy to make as one will need some ribbons and buttons. Align it in zip zap manner, then place some buttons on it and the card is ready.