This Chocolate Day Express Your Love With Chocolate Covered Strawberries
New Delhi: Making chocolate-covered strawberries at home is easy, affordable, and incredibly impressive. Let’s have a look at the recipe.
Ingredients
- 16 ounces milk chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons shortening
- toothpicks
- 1 pound fresh strawberries with leaves
Directions
- Melt chocolate and shortening in a double boiler, stirring occasionally until smooth.
- Insert toothpicks into tops (stem ends) of strawberries. Hold a strawberry by the toothpick and dip it into the chocolate mixture.
- Turn the strawberry upside down and insert the toothpick into a Styrofoam block or place strawberry on a sheet of waxed paper; allow chocolate coating to cool. Repeat with remaining strawberries.
