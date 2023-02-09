Chocolate Covered Strawberries
This Chocolate Day Express Your Love With Chocolate Covered Strawberries

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Making chocolate-covered strawberries at home is easy, affordable, and incredibly impressive. Let’s have a look at the recipe.

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces milk chocolate chips
  • 2 tablespoons shortening
  • toothpicks
  • 1 pound fresh strawberries with leaves

Directions

  1. Melt chocolate and shortening in a double boiler, stirring occasionally until smooth.
  2. Insert toothpicks into tops (stem ends) of strawberries. Hold a strawberry by the toothpick and dip it into the chocolate mixture.
  3. Turn the strawberry upside down and insert the toothpick into a Styrofoam block or place strawberry on a sheet of waxed paper; allow chocolate coating to cool. Repeat with remaining strawberries.
