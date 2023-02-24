This Budget is Peoples’ Budget: CM Naveen on Odisha Budget 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has termed the Odisha Budget 2023-24 as the peoples’ budget and said that it will take Odisha to new heights.

In his reactions, CM Naveen Patnaik said, “This Budget is peoples’ Budget – it’s of the people, by the people and for the people”.

“It will take Odisha to new heights”, the Odisha CM added.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the Budget for 2023-24 in Assembly on Friday. He also presented a digital copy of Budget 2023- 24 to the Chief Minister at the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister has lauded the various provisions made in the Budget for the financial year 2023-24.

