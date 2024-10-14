The essence of the Jagannath Culture lies in a beautiful collage of philosophies under the Vaishnavism, Shaivism, Shakta Upasana, Buddhism, Tantricism, Sikhism and its beautiful reflection is seen in the “Goshani Jatra” which is celebrated during Durga Puja. In order to be part of this beautiful socio-religious-cultural tradition of the Holy City, the Puri Heritage Walks Group organized a “Goshani Walk” on Sunday with participation of more than 30 heritage enthusiasts from various parts of Odisha.

According to religious text the origin of “Goshani Jatra” dates back to around 12th Century AD, almost when the Puri Jagannath Temple was constructed (the present shrine) and the chief “Goshani” Kakudikhai is a representative of Goddess Bimala. However, while all the immersion of the “Goshani” deities are being made on the “Ekadashi” day, only the idol of Kakudikhai is immersed on the “Dashami” day as it is done for Goddess Durga. The biggest “Goshani”, however, is Barabati and she is regarded as the elder sister of Kakudikhai.

Mythology experts say that “Goshani” is a unified goddess of Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati and Kali. However, near the deity statues of Ganesh, Kartik, Ganga and Yamuna are also noticed. The unique Goshani culture is indigenous to Puri and the tradition is nowhere seen in any part of Odisha or India. The statues are also made from clay and decorated with Kalingan style ornaments and the look of the Goddess and the demon king Mahisasura is also unique to the Puri “Goshani” style and the images radiate an aura of war-based body language and postures.

At the end of the heritage walk senior Priest of Sri Jagannath Temple Puri Sidheswar Mohapatra, also the author of “Puri Boli” narrated how the “Goshani Jatra” has originated and become an annual celebration and ritual of the present status. He added that the word “Goswamini” in Sanskrit or Odia has later been converted to “Goshamani” and then to “Goshani” with colloquial and local usage.

Among the prominent heritage walkers of Sunday evening’s “Goshani Walk” under PHW, convener of Cuttack Heritage Walk (CHW) author, historian and heritage enthusiast Dipak Samantrai, ace photographer and member of CHW Kishore Bit, senior members of PHW and CHW were present and they enjoyed every bit of the “Goshani Yatra” which, will culminate near the Jagannath Temple on Monday evening before their immersion.

While the annual Durga Puja brings the celebration of the rituals and worship of Maa Durga, in the Holy City of Puri, the ”Goshanis” take the centre stage and are called with loving local names as they have such an ancient origin and socio-cultural genesis.

According to the Hindu tradition, starting from “Ashwina Krushna Paksha Mulastami” up-to “Shukla Paksha Navami” the beautiful, vibrant and traditional rituals continue for 16 long days. The devotees and worshipers have the opportunity of viewing “Goshani” idols representing various forms of “Maa Kakudikhai”, “Barabati”, “Janhikhai”, “Sunya Goshani”’, “Belabai”, “Gelabai”, and several others. The festival also features the display of other significant idols such as “Nagas”, “Sampati Chadhei”, “Budha-Budhi”, “Dasamundiya Ravana”, and many more.

Interestingly, “Nagas” involved in the traditional safety and security of the Shree Jagannath Temple through the learning of martial art practices at the “Jaga Ghara” had their origin from the Khalsa sect under Sikhism as the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple and their presence at the “Goshani Jatra” represent the pan-Indian and rather a universal acceptance and association of the Jagannath culture and tradition.

