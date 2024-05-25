Third Phase Election In Odisha Begins

Bhubaneswar: Voting is underway on Saturday morning for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha. Voting started at 7 am in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri Lok Sabha seats along with 42 assembly segments that make up these Lok Sabha constituencies.

Polling will continue till 6 pm but in certain remote and critical booths voting will conclude earlier. A total of 447 candidates, including 64 for the Lok Sabha seats and 383 for the assembly constituencies, are in the fray. More than 94.48 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,581 booths in the third round of simultaneous elections in the state.