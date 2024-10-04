Bhubaneswar: The 3rd Life Sciences Start-up Summit was inaugurated by Prof. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Director General, Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India today (4th October 2024) at BRIC-ILS, Bhubaneswar.

In his keynote address, Prof. Gokhale spoke on the recent Bio-E3 policy (Biotechnology for Economy, Employment and Environment) and the Bio-RIDER (Biotechnology Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development) scheme approved by the Union cabinet. These policies and schemes will give a big boost to Biomanufacturing in India, and Biotechnology is expected to contribute to 4-6 per cent of the Indian economy by 2030, he said. He said BRIC-ILS is expected to contribute to 5 out of 6 thematic areas under the new Bio-E3 policy. These include, 1. high-value bio-based chemicals, biopolymers & enzymes; 2. smart proteins & functional foods; 3. precision biotherapeutics; 4. climate resilient agriculture; and 5. marine and space research.

BRIC-ILS has started a deep ocean mission project with generous funding support from the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). Dr Gokhale expressed his happiness that BRIC-ILS is collaborating with various ministries to achieve the goals of new policy. He expressed his support for the establishment of a Biomanufacturing and Bio-AI hub in collaboration of Govt. of Odisha. He met with the chief secretary of Odisha Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, in this regard.

Dr. Debasis Dash, Director, ILS mentioned that BRIC-ILS bioincubator has all advanced equipment and infrastructure facilities for carrying out cutting-edge biotechnology research and focuses on cost-effective and affordable product development. The innovation ecosystem, promoted by BRIC-ILS in recent times has enabled the promotion of young entrepreneurs for the development of several products and processes in agriculture, healthcare, environment management, devices and many other areas. He expressed that ILS with its strong scientific base and infrastructure is playing a major role in developing and enabling the ecosystem for start-ups in the region.

Smt Puja Mishra, Joint secretary of the Department of Science and Technology spoke about the opportunities in the state for promoting an innovation ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurship in the area of biotechnology. She outlined the programs initiated by Govt. of Odisha to promote the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem of the state. She emphasized that the state of Odisha is committed to working together with BRIC-ILS to make Odisha a biotechnology hub.

The speakers urged the young researchers and faculties to take advantage of the enormous opportunity for their turning research ideas to business opportunities. They spoke about several successful entrepreneurship initiatives in the biotechnology space and hoped that Odisha would emerge as a major player in this area in the coming days.

Plant-based protein powders developed by Ms Shresthaa Patel and Mr Amit Kumar Sahu, co-founders of Scylene Wellness Private Limited under WishFit Wellness products were launched at the event. They have been incubated at the BRIC-ILS bio incubator.

Dr. Nivedita Jena, Chief Operating Officer of BRIC-ILS Bioincubator and Dr Mamoni Dash, Senior Scientist, of BRIC-ILS organized and coordinated the event.

These two days will bring together the start-ups, entrepreneurs, innovators and experts from various domains who can mentor them. The sessions at the event will cover discussions on

Bridging the Gaps in the Indian Biotech Ecosystem Using the BioE3 Policy

Bio AI Research: Opportunities and Challenges

Strategic Collaboration in Biotechnology Research and Development

Bio – Sustainable Food Chain

The innovators and entrepreneurs who have recently started their entrepreneurial journey spoke on the challenges they face and how the entrepreneurial ecosystem can be improved to make it supportive and vibrant.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related