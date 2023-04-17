Third G20 Education Working Group Meeting To Be Held In Bhubaneswar In April Last Week

Bhubaneswar: The third G20 Education Working Group meeting which is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar later this month, will focus on Foundation literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaboration.

Secretary, Higher Education, K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Kumar Tiwari and Secretary Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education Sanjay Kumar today held a curtain raiser press conference on the upcoming 3rd Education Working Group meeting and precursory events in Bhubaneswar.

While addressing the press conference Shri Murthy informed that the 3rd meeting of the Education Working Group will be held in Bhubaneswar from April 27-28, 2023 and the precursor events to the G20 Education Working Group Meetings would be held from April 23-26, 2023. A special exhibition on the theme of “Future of Work” will be organized and will be open to public between April 23-25 and then on April 27 & 28.

Delegates from G20 countries would be attending these meetings. The programmes under the Education Working Group, selection of themes and ensuring reach to the youth of the country are being led by the vision and guidance of the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, he added.

In case of Odisha, where the theme is ‘Future of Work’, the activities are based on the vision that there should be widespread deliberations and effective outreach in every district on the emerging skilling requirements and the need for continuous skilling reskilling and up-skilling as relevant to the district.

While addressing media Atul Kumar Tiwari said that with ground-breaking advancements and digitization, the nature of work is witnessing a fundamental change. This change will also bring immense economic potential while augmenting productivity gains and stimulating growth.

He further said that the G20 nations are also experiencing this active evolution in several sectors and can only prepare the youth by equipping them with relevant skills, speed, and agility.

Embracing this transformation and finding solutions for the most pressing issues related to the future of work, we look forward to the upcoming third meeting of the Education Working Group in Bhubaneshwar.

The precursor events and an exhibition, bringing together experts, stakeholders, and thought leaders will help to explore a coordinated approach to prioritize reforms, reimagine learning, redefine talent and at the same time create frameworks for preparing social, political, and business leaders for future of work, he added.