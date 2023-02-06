Third Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Strikes Turkey, Syria As Death Toll Rises Over 1,900

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck central Turkey on Monday evening, taking the total number of deaths in the region to more than 1,900. This was the third earthquake to have struck the region after two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours.

This came after the second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey, the country’s Anadolu news agency reported on Monday. The earthquake also hit neighbouring Syria.

According to news agency AFP, the combined death toll has risen to over 1,900 for Turkey and Syria after the region’s strongest quake in nearly a century.

Turkey said at least 1,121 people died in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with another 783 confirmed fatalities in Syria, putting the toll at 1,904