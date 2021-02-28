Third COVID-19 vaccine approved by US for emergency use

Washington: The third coronavirus vaccine has been approved by US for emergency use. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved this.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has urged the people not to “let their guard down” as the coronaviurs menace is still there.

The White House said that the US FDA issued an emergency use for a third safe and effective vaccine to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The Janssen COVID-19 (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is a single dose jab and doesn’t require special storage. The vaccine can be administered to people above 18 years of age.

The US has reported over 2.85 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 511,000 deaths. President Biden said: “This is exciting news for all Americans and an encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis.”