Third Blast In A Week Near Punjab’s Golden Temple; 5 Held

Amritsar: Five people have been arrested by the Punjab police following an explosion near the Golden Temple in Amritsar late last night.

A low-intensity explosion occurred around 1 am today near Heritage Street in Amritsar. It is the third explosion that has happened in five days.

“Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved,” the Director General of Punjab Police said.

The first explosion occurred on May 6, and the second on Monday. The site of the low-intensity blast that took place today, is nearly two kilometres from Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, a popular tourist spot in the city.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police collected forensic samples from the site of the blast and are probing the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that no triggering mechanism was used in the explosion, sources said.