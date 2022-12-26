Things To Keep In Mind While Oiling Your Hair

New Delhi: Hair oiling helps nourish and moisturise our scalp which further improves the health of our hair. Here are a few tips you can while oiling.

Don’t let the oil sit for hours at the end

Regular oiling is great and all, but letting it sit in your hair for too long has its own downside. When you keep the oil in your hair for more than six to eight hours, it tends to collect dirt and mix with your scalp’s natural oil.

With oiling, less is more!

More oil means using more shampoo, and this in turn can strip your hair of its natural oils and moisture, leaving you with dull, damaged and dry locks.

Don’t tie your hair up in a tight bun or ponytail

Tight hairstyles are a strict no-no especially after you’ve oiled your hair. When your hair is oiled, it is in a vulnerable state. Tying it up in a tight bun or ponytail can add pressure and lead to breakage, and at times, also cause split ends.

Keep other hair products at bay

If you’re using hair oil, then stick to it and avoid layering it with any other hair product, until you wash your hair. Most other chemical-infused hair products tend to ruin the texture and quality of your strands, thereby making them rough, dry and lacking lustre.