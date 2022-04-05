Thicken Your Eyebrows Naturally With These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Thick eyebrows are in style and they can no longer be considered just a trend. Using eyebrow pencils, stickers, and other such cosmetics show quick and temporary results, but a permanent solution would be to try and thicken your eyebrows naturally. Scroll down and find out how you can make that happen!

Here are the top 10 ways to grow thick eyebrows naturally:

Castor oil

This is an old and one of the most effective remedies for getting thicker eyebrows. Since it is enriched with proteins, fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins, it helps in nourishing your hair follicles. Make sure that you apply castor oil every day on your eyebrow roots, it promotes hair growth and also ensures that each hair strand is thick and strong.

Method:

Massage a few drops of castor oil into your eyebrows with your fingertips. Keep it on for 30 minutes, wipe with a makeup remover, and wash your face with warm water.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil works as a conditioner as well as a moisturizer and is great for improving blood circulation. The fatty acids found in coconut oil work with the natural proteins found in hair to protect it from breaking The lauric acid present in it acts as an antimicrobial agent, preventing infection of hair follicles. The various proteins, as well as nutrients like vitamin E and iron in coconut oil, promote healthy and thick eyebrows. You can apply coconut oil on your eyebrows every day, but using it even a few times a week can have noticeable results.

Method:

Dip a cotton swab in the oil and apply on your eyebrows. Keep it on overnight. Rinse with a face wash in the morning.

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains vitamins A and E, which help in the growth of hair. Vitamin E nourishes each hair strand while vitamin A stimulates the production of sebum, our body’s natural oil, which helps with hair growth. This can be done at least once a day in order to see results in a matter of weeks.

Method:

Pour a drop of olive oil on your fingertip and massage it on your eyebrows. Keep it on for a couple of hours and wash it off with face wash and water.

Onion juice

Onion juice contains lots of sulfur, selenium, minerals, B vitamins and C vitamins which are very good for hair growth. This aids faster and denser growth of eyebrow hair. Sulfur improves the production of collagen tissues required for proper eyebrow growth. Also, it strengthens the hair follicles. As onion has a pungent smell, it is best to use lemon juice to remove all traces of the smell. Apply onion juice to your eyebrows every alternate day.

Method:

Chop the onion, put the pieces in a blender and make a paste. Strain this to get the juice. Using a Q-tip, apply the juice on your eyebrows. Keep it on for an hour. Wipe off with a cotton ball soaked in diluted lemon juice.

Egg Yolk

The hair of the eyebrows are made up of keratin protein, and egg is a great source of protein. Keratin is a major ingredient in most hair growth supplements. Egg yolks are also a rich source of biotin, which helps your brows grow. You will get a faster growth rate if you use this treatment twice a week.

Method:

Separate the egg yolk from the white. Beat the yolk till the consistency is smooth. Apply to your eyebrows using a Q-tip or a brush. Keep it on for 20 minutes and rinse with warm water.