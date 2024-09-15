Bhubaneswar: Intensified security measures are in place in Bhubaneswar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, where he will inaugurate the Odisha government’s flagship scheme for women, Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan on September 17.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda briefed that 81 platoons of police force will be deployed for the visit. The team will include eleven officers of DCP rank, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACPs, 100 IICs, and 300 senior police officers.

A significant number of female police officers and six units from STU, ODRAF, and CRPF companies will be assigned. Police presence is also reinforced in high-rise buildings.

Odisha’s Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania have reviewed the security preparations. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has also examined the security protocols and consulted with Odisha officials on the arrangements.

Fifty officers will oversee security and crowd management. Additionally, LED televisions will be installed at various locations in Bhubaneswar for public viewing of the event.

Security has been heightened from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to Janata Maidan, with barricades erected along the route, as informed by DCP Prateek Singh.

An eight-member SPG team is strategizing the security plans in the city, focusing on ensuring a secure and risk-free environment at Janata Maidan for the Prime Minister’s program.

The Prime Minister is set to launch the Subhadra Yojana, the flagship initiative of the Mohan Majhi government, designed to empower over one crore women financially. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day, amounting to Rs 50,000 over five years.

In addition to the Subhadra Yojana, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various railway and national highway projects valued at Rs 3,800 crore.