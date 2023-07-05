‘They could have stopped the task’, Akanksha Puri lashes out on Bigg Boss Makers amid the kiss fiasco

Bangalore/Mumbai: Akanksha Puri has let it all out in her latest interview on the Eloelo App. In the interview, Akanksha confessed to initially liking Jad Hadid and has even gone as far as to say that she would “hook up with him” in a round of kiss, marry, hook-up.

This was one of the many revelations she made In her interview. She also featured her views on various topics like public display of affection and cosmetic surgery. She has also spilled the beans on other contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, calling Cyrus Broacha ‘lazy’ and labeling Avinash Sachdev as ‘Badtameez’ when asked by the host at Eloelo about her thoughts on her co-contestants. However, her comments about the other contestants have been bittersweet.

“I am real, and that’s why I have been evicted, while the ones who are fake are still standing,” she said. In fact, she has gone on to say that she believes Abhishek Malhan, AKA Fukra Insaan, has the best chance of winning this season of Bigg Boss OTT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



She has also claimed that she has been used and made a spectacle by Bigg Boss and Jio Cinema. They have shunned her for her incident with Jad Hadid, yet they have milked the same for views by using the scenes in promos and thumbnails for the show. She said that if the whole kiss scene was so unacceptable, the makers could have stopped it immediately. She also called out makers for using the kiss scene for promos and clickbaits.

These eye-opening revelations come in the aftermath of Akanksha’s eviction from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, following her on-screen kiss with Jad Hadid. As part of a dare on the show, Akanksha and Jad were supposed to kiss, but the situation quickly turned awkward as Jad “moved his lips too much”, leaving Akanksha taken aback. Since then, she has been on a whirlwind of interviews, but it was during her candid tete-a-tete with the Eloelo app that she truly shone, revealing her most authentic and unfiltered self.